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Francis Coquelin News: One clearance on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Coquelin had five tackles (five won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Coquelin won five tackles in the match, most by any player. It was the first occasion in the league fixture this where the 34-year-old won more than two tackles. Coquelin also made a clearance.

Francis Coquelin
Nantes
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