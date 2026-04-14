Francis Coquelin News: One clearance on Saturday
Coquelin had five tackles (five won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AJ Auxerre.
Coquelin won five tackles in the match, most by any player. It was the first occasion in the league fixture this where the 34-year-old won more than two tackles. Coquelin also made a clearance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francis Coquelin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francis Coquelin See More