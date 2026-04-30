Francis Coquelin News: Returns for Marseille clash

Coquelin (thigh) has made his return to the squad this week and is available for Saturday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per Ouest France.

Coquelin had been sidelined since leaving the Brest match at halftime with a thigh injury, missing the next two games against PSG and Rennes. His return is a timely boost for Nantes heading into a crucial survival battle fixture against Marseille, giving coach Halilhodzic a more experienced option in the midfield. Louis Leroux had been covering in his absence and may now return to a more backup role with Coquelin fit again.