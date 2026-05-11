Francis Westfield Injury: Dealing with hip contusion

Westfield is considered day-to-day but could be ruled out of the midweek clash against Orlando because of a contusion in the hip, according to manager Bradley Carnell, Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Westfield ended up with a mild injury from the blow he picked up in last weekend's loss to New England Revolution, but the next game appears to come too soon for him. Thus, Olivier Mbaizo, who replaced Westfield in the last match, might get a rare chance to feature at right-back. The 20-year-old had made 10 MLS starts prior to the issue, delivering an assist over that span.