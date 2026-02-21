Francis Westfield Injury: Doubt for opener

Westfield (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against D.C. United, according to the MLS injury report.

Westfield is trending as a doubt for Saturday's season opener against D.C. United as he continues to manage a lingering hamstring issue. The full-back is shaping up to be a true game-time call and will likely need to clear a late fitness test before the coaching staff gives him the green light. If he cannot go, it would be a real blow for Philadelphia, as he is projected to lock down the starting left-back spot heading into the 2026 MLS season and his absence would force an immediate adjustment to the starting XI. In that scenario, Finn Sundstrom or Olivier Mbaizo would be in line for a larger role and a bump in minutes.