Francis Westfield headshot

Francis Westfield Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 4:50pm

Westfield will no longer be in the squad to face D.C. United on Saturday, the club announced.

Westfield appeared to be healthy after dealing with a muscular issue during the week, but he presumably felt discomfort again in warmups prior to the weekend game. The defender will consequently have to wait at least until the second week against NYC FC to make his season debut. Meanwhile, Finn Sundstrom will make a rare appearance at left-back.

Francis Westfield
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now