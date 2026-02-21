Francis Westfield Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Westfield will no longer be in the squad to face D.C. United on Saturday, the club announced.

Westfield appeared to be healthy after dealing with a muscular issue during the week, but he presumably felt discomfort again in warmups prior to the weekend game. The defender will consequently have to wait at least until the second week against NYC FC to make his season debut. Meanwhile, Finn Sundstrom will make a rare appearance at left-back.