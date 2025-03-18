Francis Westfield Injury: Set to represent USA U-20s

Westfield has been called up by the USA U-20 team and is not an option for Saturday's match against St. Louis.

Westfield will be away from the team for around the next week, as he will serve with the U-20s for their matches against Mexico and Japan on March 22 and 24, respectively. He has been their regular starter at roght-back, so this will force a change, with Nathan Harriel as a possible replacement. Westfield will look to see the team sheet again against Miami on March 29.