Francis Westfield Injury: Suffers injury in loss

Westfield left with a potential injury in the 31st minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England Revolution.

Westfield was replaced by Olivier Mbaizo after getting hurt during his second consecutive start at right-back. If he's dealing with a significant issue, he'll be unlikely to take part in the upcoming double game week against Orlando and Columbus and may not see a lot of action until after the World Cup break. He has made a diverse impact this season, but losing him would limit the team's power mainly in defensive aspects.