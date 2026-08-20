Francis Westfield News: Assist in another creative display

Westfield assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Westfield continues to be one of the creative weapons in a team where the full backs have provided the most creative solutions, with him and Kai Wagner doing so from opposite flanks. Westfield added his fourth assist across his last six games and took another shot in the match. The full back was solid defensively as well, winning two tackles and adding three interceptions and three clearances. Westfield has created at least two chances in each of his last six appearances and made 29 crosses (six accurate) during that stretch.