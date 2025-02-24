Francis Westfield News: Assist in MLS debut
Westfield assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Orlando City SC.
Westfield slipped through a pass to setup a Philadelphia goal Saturday in their 4-2 victory over Orlando SC. The debutant added five clearances and three blocks to the team's defensive effort over his 88 minutes of play in the right full-back position. Westfield's game-time will be worth monitoring In the coming weeks as fellow Philadelphia defenders Nathan Harriel and Isaiah LeFlore look set to rejoin the squad as they recover from injury.
