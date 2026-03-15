Francis Westfield News: Assist Saturday

Westfield assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 18 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Atlanta United.

Westfield would link up with Augustin Anello late into the match Saturday, earning an assist in the 87th minute. This is his first goal contribution of the season, working on the four he earned last campaign. He should remain their starting right-back this campaign, also adding a tackle won, an interception and one clearance in the defense.