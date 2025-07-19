Francis Westfield News: Receives red card Saturday

Westfield was shown a straight red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo.

Westfield left his team with 10 men due to violent conduct in stoppage time of the weekend game. He'll consequently be suspended at least for the upcoming meeting against Colorado Rapids, allowing regular left-back Kai Wagner to return to the lineup. It could be difficult for Westfield to regain significant activity after failing to make an impact in his latest performances.