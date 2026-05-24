Francis Westfield News: Returns to starting XI Sunday

Westfield (hip) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's meeting with Inter Miami.

Westfield has been selected over Olivier Mbaizo immediately after completing his recovery from the hip issue that sidelined him in the previous couple of league contests. The young full-back is expected to feature on the right flank, which was his position in each of his last two MLS starts. With 58 crosses, 13 chances created and one assist this season, he could hold decent attacking value if he stays healthy in the future.