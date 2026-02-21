Francis Westfield News: Starts in opener

Westfield (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against D.C. United.

Westfield has made an immediate recovery after being questionable due to a minor issue. His presence from kickoff means Finn Sundstrom will be limited to a substitute role at most in the first game of the 2026 season. The fit-again player could look to rack up defensive stats and a few crosses if he operates as a left-back in upcoming games.