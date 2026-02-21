Francis Westfield headshot

Francis Westfield News: Starts in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Westfield (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against D.C. United.

Westfield has made an immediate recovery after being questionable due to a minor issue. His presence from kickoff means Finn Sundstrom will be limited to a substitute role at most in the first game of the 2026 season. The fit-again player could look to rack up defensive stats and a few crosses if he operates as a left-back in upcoming games.

Francis Westfield
Philadelphia Union
