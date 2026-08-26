Francisco Conceicao News: Assists in opener

Conceicao assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Frosinone.

Conceicao delivered the assist for Bremer's winner with a pinpoint cross that the center back headed home to open the scoring in the Serie A opener. The winger could have finished with a goal of his own as well and was Juventus's biggest offensive threat throughout, leading all players with four shots while completing three of four crosses and creating two chances.