Francisco Conceicao headshot

Francisco Conceicao News: Assists in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Conceicao assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Frosinone.

Conceicao delivered the assist for Bremer's winner with a pinpoint cross that the center back headed home to open the scoring in the Serie A opener. The winger could have finished with a goal of his own as well and was Juventus's biggest offensive threat throughout, leading all players with four shots while completing three of four crosses and creating two chances.

Francisco Conceicao
Juventus
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