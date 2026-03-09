Francisco Conceicao News: Delivers one assist

Conceicao assisted once to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-0 win against Pisa.

Conceicao provided an assist for Kenan Yildiz in the second half against Pisa on Saturday, ending his run of five straight matches without an assist, while adding six shots, one key pass and three corners. The forward remains a constant threat for opposing defenses with his dribbling ability, having started five of the last six matches while recording one goal and one assist during that span.