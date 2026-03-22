Francisco Conceicao News: Delivers one assist

Conceicao assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Conceicao delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, providing the assist for Kenan Yildiz's opener early in the first half with a well weighted pass in transition, while adding three shots, four key passes and two crosses. The winger continues to be an important outlet on the right flank, contributing to several attacking situations with his dribbling, having attempted at least three shots in each of his last five appearances, recording two goals and two assists during that span.