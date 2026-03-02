Francisco Conceicao News: Goal Sunday
Conceicao scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.
Conceicao would start a second straight outing Sunday and show a solid result, earning a goal in the 47th minute. This comes as his second goal contribution in their past four league games. He is now up to three goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season.
