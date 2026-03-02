Francisco Conceicao headshot

Francisco Conceicao News: Goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Conceicao scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.

Conceicao would start a second straight outing Sunday and show a solid result, earning a goal in the 47th minute. This comes as his second goal contribution in their past four league games. He is now up to three goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season.

Francisco Conceicao
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Conceicao See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Conceicao See More
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024