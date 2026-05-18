Francisco Conceicao News: Good display in Fiorentina tilt

Conceicao created four scoring chances and registered three shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Conceicao was bubbly offensively and contributed across the board, even though Juventus didn't manage to score, and their offense looked off in general. He has had four key passes in three bouts on the trot. He has sent in one or more shots in the last five fixtures, totaling 25 (nine accurate) and posting 17 corners and 25 chances created during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 16th display in a row with at least one shot, with a total of 45 attempts (14 accurate), one goal and four assists over that span.