Francisco Conceicao headshot

Francisco Conceicao News: Lively in Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Conceicao created four scoring chances and recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Conceicao engineered a lot of the offense and led his side in both key passes and deliveries, while he took fewer shots than usual. He has had at least one attempt in 15 consecutive displays, piling up 42, scoring once and assisting four times over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fourth straight match with at least one key pass, totaling 11, one cross, amassing 20 (six accurate), and one corner (15 total).

Francisco Conceicao
Juventus
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