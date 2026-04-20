Francisco Conceicao News: Lively showing against Bologna

Conceicao created two scoring chances and recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bologna.

Conceicao ran the show in the final third without Kenan Yildiz in the XI, leading his side in a couple of offensive stats, but he wasn't directly involved in the two goals. He has fired at least one shot in 12 straight appearances, totaling 33 attempts (seven on target), scoring once, providing four assists and tallying 16 chances created and 36 crosses (nine accurate) during that stretch. Instead, he halted a three-game string with one or more tackles in this one.