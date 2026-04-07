Francisco Conceicao News: Picks up helper in Genoa match

Conceicao assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two key passes in Monday's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Conceica was the most effective attacker for his side for long stretches of the game and was instrumental on the second goal with a sprint down the wing and a timely pass for Weston McKennie. He has tallied three helpers in the last four rounds. He has fired at least one shot in 10 straight outings, accumulating 28 attempts (six on target) and scoring once. This marked his seventh consecutive displays with one or more chances created, for a total of 13. Additionally, he has swung in multiple crosses in the last five tilts, racking up 11 (three accurate).