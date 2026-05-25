Francisco Conceicao headshot

Francisco Conceicao News: Provides assist in Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 7:40am

Conceicao assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.

Conceicao found Dusan Vlahovic in the box with a quality feed ahead of the second goal of the game, registering his fifth helper of the season. He has taken at least one shot in his last 17 displays, accumulating 48 (14 accurate). Furthermore, he tallied one or more key passes and crosses in the final six rounds. His offensive production has been steady, while his goal contributions have been a bit lacking, as he finished up with four goals, five assists, 90 shots (29 on target), 50 chances created and 129 crosses (31 accurate) in 40 games.

Francisco Conceicao
Juventus
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