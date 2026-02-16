Francisco Conceicao News: Quiet showing versus Inter

Conceicao (knee/thigh) had one off-target shot and one inaccurate cross and drew two fouls in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Inter.

Conceicao handled the ball a fair amount in the first half but had a meager output and paid the price for Pierre Kalulu's red card, subbing off at halftime. He didn't create a chance, ending a three-game streak. He looked fine physically, which should lead to consistent minutes in the next few tilts. He has assisted once and registered 10 shots (three on target), three key passes and nine crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances (four starts).