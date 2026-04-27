Francisco Conceicao News: Rather active in Milan match

Conceicao created one scoring chacne and had four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against AC Milan.

Conceicao was again the most energetic attacker for his side and paced it in attempts, but his efforts weren't too hard to stop. He has fired at least one shot in 13 consecutive showings, totaling 37 (10 on target), scoring once, assisting four times and adding 17 chances created and 37 crosses (10 accurate) during that stretch.