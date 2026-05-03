Francisco Conceicao News: Registers four key passes

Conceicao generated four shots (three on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Conceicao was one of the most active attacking players in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona, registering four of his side's 29 shots and coming closest to a winner in the second half when he twice found himself in clear positions only to be denied by an outstanding Lorenzo Montipo, while he also added four key passes and eight crosses. The Portuguese winger continues to be a key element in Juventus' attack, using his dribbling ability and low center of gravity to consistently trouble defenders. He has now recorded 15 key passes and two assists across his last seven Serie A appearances this season.