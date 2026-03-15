Francisco Conceicao News: Takes three shots in Udinese tilt

Conceicao created two scoring chances and had three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Conceicao picked up stats across the board on offense but lacked aim and took a backseat to Kenan Yildiz and Jeremie Boga for the most part in this one. He has fired at least one shot in eight appearances on the trot, piling up 23 attempts (six on target), scoring once and assisting twice over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fifth match in a row with one or more key passes, for a total of seven.