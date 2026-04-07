Francisco Nevarez Injury: Forced off in draw

Nevarez abandoned Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro due to concussion protocol after picking up an injury in the final minutes.

Nevarez will be forced to rest at least for the weekend fixture against Tijuana following his concussion substitution in Tuesday's game, so Javier Aquino will likely get the nod at right-back. The full extent of the defender's absence is still unclear, as he'll need to be assessed in upcoming days. Prior to this start, he had come off the bench in two straight matches and delivered his first assist of the year during the last of those outings.