Francisco Nevarez News: Assists as substitute in draw

Nevarez assisted once to go with two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Puebla.

Nevarez contributed to his team's 77th-minute equalizer by putting a low pass into the six-yard box for Madson push into the net during Friday's clash. After a streak of four starts between February and March, Nevarez has dropped back to a bench role for the last three Liga MX contests, and it remains to be seen if the assist will be enough for him to oust Javier Aquino from the right-back spot. If given meaningful time on the pitch, the 25-year-old could be a decent source of both playmaking and defensive output.