Francisco Nevarez News: Busy defensive display in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Nevarez generated five tackles (four won) and five clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Tigres UANL.

Nevarez continued his run in the starting lineup, having only started one game previously in 2024. He has now played only two minutes less than he did in his nine games last season. He had a strong defensive display, completing four of his five tackles attempted and also making five clearances.

Francisco Nevarez
Juárez
