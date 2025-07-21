Francisco Nevarez News: Busy defensive display in loss
Nevarez generated five tackles (four won) and five clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Tigres UANL.
Nevarez continued his run in the starting lineup, having only started one game previously in 2024. He has now played only two minutes less than he did in his nine games last season. He had a strong defensive display, completing four of his five tackles attempted and also making five clearances.
