Francisco Nevarez News: Four crosses Saturday

Nevarez had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlético San Luis.

For only the second time since Feb. 8 and in the month of April, Nevarez attempted more than three crosses. In the 2026 part of the ongoing Liga MX season, he has logged 33 crosses (nine accurate) and nine chances created to go with his assist.