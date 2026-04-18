Francisco Nevarez News: On bench Saturday

Nevarez (concussion) is on the bench in Saturday's trip to Leon.

Nevarez will now offer a secondary right-back option and could get some opportunities in the rotation with Javier Aquino during the final few games of the season. Prior to his one-match absence due to concussion protocol, the young defender recorded 12 Clausura appearances (eight starts), making an offensive impact with seven shots, 26 crosses, one goal and one assist over that span.