Francisco Nevarez News: Scores in start

Nevarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

With only two across Juarez's last seven games, Narvaez looked like a drop-worthy player in the tail-end of Juarez's Liga MX season. But with a goal in his most recent start Tuesday, that does not look like the case, and he will finish this season with multiple goals to his name.