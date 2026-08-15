Francisco Reyes Injury: Concussion substitution in loss

Reyes left the field under concussion protocol in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlas.

Reyes was unable to continue playing after a head collision during the final minutes of Saturday's match, making his availability for upcoming fixtures a big doubt. The versatile defender made his third straight start considering Leagues Cup and Liga MX play since taking over the left-back spot from Vladimir Lorona. While Reyes' status is still uncertain, losing him would add to the Tigers' misfortune in a defensive left flank which is already missing Jesus Alberto Angulo (knee), Marco Farfan (undisclosed) and Osvaldo Rodriguez (knee), leaving Lorona as the most natural alternative.