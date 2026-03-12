Francisco Reyes headshot

Francisco Reyes Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Published on March 12, 2026

Reyes is unavailable for an undisclosed period due to a sprained left ankle, the club reported Wednesday.

Reyes has been given almost no opportunities since joining the Tigers from Expansion side Atlante, and he's now expected to spend at least a few weeks on the sidelines due to his injury. This means all of Joaquim, Jesus Alberto Angulo (knee) and Juan Jose Purata will continue to serve as the squad's natural center-back options in the short term. In any case, Reyes' full recovery timeline is still unknown.

