Francisco Reyes News: Available as substitute

Reyes (ankle) is on the bench in Friday's matchup against Tijuana.

Reyes could have a chance to reappear after dealing with a minor injury, although he has barely played a role since joining Tigres from Atlante for the Clausura campaign. The central defender will provide depth in the contention with Joaquim, Romulo, Jesus Alberto Angulo (undisclosed) and Juan Jose Purata for the remainder of the season.