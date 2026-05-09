Francisco Reyes News: Sent off in playoffs exit

Reyes picked up a red card in the 90th minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Guadalajara.

Reyes ruined an active defensive performance with a late foul which led to his red card during the second leg against Chivas. With the Tigers knocked out of the Clausura tournament, the defender will miss the next Liga MX season opener through suspension and may be selected again in the second Apertura week. He found some consistency at the end of the campaign, filling in for the recently recovered left-back Marco Farfan.