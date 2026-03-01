Francisco Sierralta News: Option on bench

Sierralta (undisclosed) remained an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Lorient, confirming he is back available for Auxerre.

Sierralta has shaken off his recurrent muscular issue and was back in the mix for Sunday's draw against the Merlus. That said, the defender is expected to ease back into a rotational role for AJA after such a long layoff, as the staff won't rush him straight into heavy minutes and risk another setback.