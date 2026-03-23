Francisco Trincao Injury: Suffers minor injury

Trincao (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury in Sunday's 4-1 win over Alverca, according to coach Rui Borges, per O Jogo. "Trincao suffered a minor injury."

Trincao went the distance in Sunday's win over Alverca but was reportedly dealing with a minor injury. The international break should give the playmaker some time to recover if the issue is indeed minor, but it is still something to keep an eye on since he is a locked-in starter up front and Sporting will need him for those two massive Champions League matchups against Arsenal in early April. That said, if he ends up missing any time, Pedro Goncalves would be in line for a bigger role in the attack.