Francisco Trincao News: Quiet in Wednesday's loss

Trincao generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Trincao had another quiet outing Wednesday as he and Sporting were held scoreless for a second time across two legs versus Arsenal. He didn't manage a single shot on target over the two legs and added two chances created and four inaccurate crosses. He finishes his UCL campaign with four goals and three assists across 11 starts, an impressive campaign from the midfielder.