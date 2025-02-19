Francisco Trincao News: Ruled out for Dortmund
Trincao (Coach's Decision) has not traveled with the squad and will miss the game against Dortmund due to squad management, coach Rui Borges said in a press conference.
Trincao will not play Wednesday against Dortmund in the Champions League due to squad management. His club appears focused on the domestic league as it looks to return to winning ways Sunday after two consecutive draws.
