Francisco Trincao News: Two assists in win

Francisco Trincao assisted twice to go with seven shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Tuesday's 5-0 victory against Glimt.

Francisco Trincao assisted the first Sporting CP goal with a cross before also supplying the key pass for their consequential fourth goal in the 5-0 (5-3) win over Bodo Glimt. The attacker led the team with 10 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners over his 110 minute shift. Francisco Trincao has scored four times and assisted thrice across nine Champions League appearances (nine starts).