Francisco Venegas Injury: Ends season on sidelines

Venegas is unavailable for the Clausura finale as he deals with a left knee sprain, the team reported Friday.

Venegas was forced to leave the previous game and ultimately suffered a significant injury, missing his last chance to produce in the 2025/26 campaign. He had been deployed as a winger in his most recent outings in a move from his usual left-back role to cover the spot of Jhojan Julio (hamstring). However, with both of those players out, Juan Pablo Cazares is now set to fill in on the flank. Venegas ended the Clausura tournament with 10 shots (two on goal), 13 chances created, 71 crosses (19 accurate) and 16 clearances across 13 games played.