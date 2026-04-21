Francisco Venegas Injury: Leaves with injury Tuesday

Venegas was forced off with a potential leg issue during Tuesday's clash against Cruz Azul.

Venegas was used as a left winger for the second straight game in the absence of Jhojan Julio (hamstring) but ended up getting hurt as well. The versatile man had recently bounced back from a groin problem, through he may have suffered a new injury this time. He'll be a doubt for future matches, with Juan Pablo Cazares and Lucas Rodriguez among the usual backup options who could take his place.