Francisco Venegas Injury: Leaves with injury Tuesday
Venegas was forced off with a potential leg issue during Tuesday's clash against Cruz Azul.
Venegas was used as a left winger for the second straight game in the absence of Jhojan Julio (hamstring) but ended up getting hurt as well. The versatile man had recently bounced back from a groin problem, through he may have suffered a new injury this time. He'll be a doubt for future matches, with Juan Pablo Cazares and Lucas Rodriguez among the usual backup options who could take his place.
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