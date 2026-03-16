Francisco Venegas Injury: Remains out with adductor tear

Venegas is not ready to play yet as he recovers from a torn right adductor, the club reported Sunday.

Venegas' availability is expected to depend on his progress, so he could miss a few more games after being suspended for the March 7 clash with America but failing to return in a subsequent match against Tigres due to the injury. His place has been taken by Daniel Parra in each of those games, and that might continue to be the case for as long as the versatile player is sidelined.