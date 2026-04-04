Francisco Venegas News: Bench option versus Toluca

Venegas (groin) is back on the bench for the weekend's duel versus Toluca.

Venegas started all possible games in 2026 before missing three weeks due to an adductor tear. However, Daniel Parra has done a good job in his place, so there may now be a close competition between both left-backs. Venegas was averaging 2.0 clearances, 1.6 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 1.0 chances created per game and had earned two clean sheets in eight starts before getting hurt.