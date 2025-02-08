Francisco Venegas News: Delivers assist in victory

Venegas assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Venegas served a ball into the six-yard box for Lucas Rodriguez to score the only goal of the match in the 44th minute. Other than that, the defender tallied a Clausura season-high five clearances but missed a pair of scoring chances during the win. Despite playing for an often vulnerable squad, Venegas is in fine form thanks to his attacking output, with his goal and two assists making him the team's top contributor.