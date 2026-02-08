Venegas did a decent job on both halves of the pitch, leading his squad in crosses and tackles won during the weekend game. He has been preferred over Lucas Rodriguez to take corner kicks over the most recent matchups, resulting in an increase of his playmaking numbers, even though he's yet to record an assist throughout the 2025\/26 period. In any case, Venegas looks set to have a higher potential than in previous campaigns if he continues to take set pieces and his team secures more clean sheets in the future.