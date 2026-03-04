Francisco Venegas News: Picks up red card, injury Wednesday

Venegas was sent off and left with discomfort after a violent play in the 45th minute of Wednesday's clash against Monterrey.

Venegas is now suspended for the next fixture versus America after being shown a pair of yellow cards in the midweek game. He also left with an apparent fitness issue, so his availability will be in doubt after the ban. Gallos have yet to use a different left-back this campaign, with offseason signing Daniel Parra offering the nominal alternative.