Francisco Venegas News: Plays offensive role in draw

Venegas registered two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Venegas benefited from the absence of Jhojan Julio (hamstring) as he took the vacant spot on the left wing and also gained set pieces in the week 15 matchup. Previously used as a full-back, Venegas has moved closer to the opposing goal on the flank over the last few games since overcoming an adductor injury. His 11 crosses against Mazatlan qualified as a season-high tally counting both the Apertura and Clausura periods. While he's yet to produce a goal contribution, he could continue to get involved in attack for as long as he fills in for Julio.