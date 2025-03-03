Fantasy Soccer
Francisco Venegas News: Scores opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Venegas scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Puebla.

Venegas opened up the scoring Sunday with a strike in the 30th minute assisted by Adonis Preciado. It marked his fourth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last eight starts. He also had a strong defensive outing in the clean shete as he won four tackles, intercepted one pass and made four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

